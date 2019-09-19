Governors Ranked According to their Performance

A London based company – All Africa Advisors, has released a report ranking 47 governors according to their performance. The reports dubbed Effectiveness on Devolution in Kenya, was compiled between June and August 2019.

In the top five positions includes Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua who ranked as the best performing, followed by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is also the Chair of the Council of Governors, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko came in third, followed by Kivutha Kibwana of Makueni and Ali Hassan Joho of Mombasa .

In the bottom five positions is led by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu followed closely by Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti. Third last is Amason Kingi of Kilifi, Lamu’s Fahim Twaha and Sospeter Ojaamong of Busia.

Key indicators that were considered during the research included the county’s performance on governance, infrastructure, water provision, health, housing, food security, investment and manufacturing.

The data can become useful to the counties when it comes to planning for the future in matters development.