Kenyan Government Launches Ajira Digital Programme

A new digital program was on Thursday 24th 2016 launched at the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)Leadership Center. This will enable more than one million youth access online jobs over the next one year. Ajira digital programme was rolled out by the ICT ministry. ICT cabinet secretary Joe Mucheru has stated that the project is aimed at fulfilling jubilees electoral pledge of creating jobs.

The program partners include the Ministries of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, Education, Science and Technology and Foreign Affairs as well as the civil society and the private sector. The Ajira Digital has recruited about 150 youth officers from all the 47 counties, who are expected to sensitize the youth in the counties about online job opportunities.

The programme intends to introduce Kenyan youth to online employment as well as providing training and mentorship for online work. Also this aims to make Kenya the number one supplier of online workers which will in turn result to economic development. About 41,000 Kenyans earn income fully from online activities and the number is set to grow. Benefits of the program are set to extend socially, economically and politically. Currently Kenya is ranked as the 10th biggest supplier of online workers and the first in Africa.