Goodbye Mzee Moi

The late president’s Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi’s body has been lying in state for two days now and today marks the last day and 3rd day for Kenyans to pay their last respects.

His body was moved from the Lee funeral home to Parliament building. Moi was a member of parliament for more than 40 years.

As a way of creating memories of the Kenya’s second President, the outer court of parliament displayed a pictorial exhibition of the presidential life.

Even in death Moi is still in the company of possessions that characterized his 24 year rule as president. On the side lay his popular “Rungu ya Nyayo” which he always had it whenever in public, and on the right lay the presidential court of arms next to which their lies a bronze burst.

A story is told of the value attached to the Rungu ya Nyayo. In 1981 when the ivory baton fell and broke into two pieces while the president was in Los Angeles after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This happened as Moi was getting ready to leave Los Angeles to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in Melbourne, Australia and there was no way he would appear in public without his mark of authority.

Moi’s press secretary Lee Njiru, had to make calls to State House, Nairobi for a new rungu to be flown to Australia.

His predecessor Jomo Kenyatta had a fly-wisk which he carried wherever he went.

The Government has declared Tuesday, February 11, a public holiday for Kenyans to participate in the celebration of the life of former President Daniel arap Moi.On the same day, a National Memorial Service for the former president Moi will be held at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.