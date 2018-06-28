Gikomba Market on Fire Again

Kenyans woke up to a fire incident at Kenya’s largest open air market, Gikomba. Goods worth Millions have been burnt down by the fire which started in the wee hours.

Fires in Gikomba date back in 2012, with a series of fires being reported in the area.

Atleast 60 people have been rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital and other medical facilities in the county of Nairobi, while 15 people are feared dead. The fire is believed to have started at an area known as “kwa mbao”- timber yard, further spreading to residential houses nearby.

The government has sent condolences to the bereaved families further adding that it will cater for medical bills of those admitted at the various hospitals for treatment.

Power lines have been disconnected to prevent the fire from spreading to other places. The source of the fire has not yet been confirmed as investigations carry on.

The St. John Ambulance has been carrying out rescue operations since 7am.

A recovery desk has been set up to help find missing persons.