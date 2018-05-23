Forum encourages Kenya-China Cooperation

Submitted by:George Okore

The first Forum on Kenya-China Cooperation has promised help the Kenyan government to achieve its five year development agenda popular known as The Big Four by promoting collaboration and development between the two countries.

During the forum supported by Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and Kenya Agri-business and Agro Industry Alliance (KAAA), it promised to offer Kenyan and Chinese businesses common development opportunities.

Under the theme of “One Belt and One Road” initiative to meet Kenya’s “Big Four” major development goals, the forum sought solutions to the opportunities and challenges to substantively promote cooperation between China and Kenya while drawing a joint grand blueprint for economic development.

Economic and Commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya Mr. Guo Ce , while officially opening the forum , expressed confidence in the advent of the Golden Age which will see more Chinese businesses collaborate with their Kenyan counterparts.

“This being the first Forum on Kenya-China Cooperation, we are confident to come up with roadmaps that will guide our future was of doing business where we foresee increased collaboration between Chinese and Kenyan companies through harmonized trading practices,” noted Mr. Guo.

The forum conducted an in-depth analysis of Kenya’s Big Four Agenda, major development goals and the vision 2030 which will enable Chinese companies entering Kenya to better understand the country’s economic policy, avoid detours and quickly step into the fast lane of development.

Dr. Margaret Mwakima, Principal Secretary of Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife noted that, “There has been increased tourism numbers from China driven by the Chinese business engagements locally, as a Government, we will progressively improve the country’s business environment key to growing tourism numbers in the country as the Chinese tourists continue to be an important force for promoting the development of the industry”.

National Police Service Commission Chairman Johnston Kavulundi thanked the Chinese government for generous support towards reforming the Kenyan police, noticing that Beijing has trained several Kenyan officers.

Kenya Investment Authority Managing Director Dr. Moses M. Ikiara said the ease of doing business in Kenya has substantially improved over time it is through such measures and partners such as the Chinese businesses in Kenya that will see the realization of the ‘Big Four’ agenda as we see more partnerships between Government and the private sector”.

Mr Zhuo Wu, chairman of Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce said similar forums in promoting Kenya-China investment in economic and trade exchanges will be held countywide to provide services to more Chinese and Chinese companies that have entered Africa while growing the all-round development of Kenya-China relationships.

Over 100 Chinese and Kenyan companies as well as key government representatives participated in the forum as it sought in-depth interactions between the two countries’ civil economies.