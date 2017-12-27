Former Footballer Becomes the New President

George Weah wins the Liberian run off poll to become the 25th President. He took to twitter to thank the people who voted for him stating that they had honored him by voting for him.

He was able to win 12 of the 15 counties in the West African country to defeat his main opponent 73 year old Joseph Boakai who was the country’s vice president for 12 years.

51 year old Weah is a former AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain player.

He will be replacing Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female president.

George Weah will be deputized by Jewel Howard Taylor who is former wife to Charles Taylor.

The first round of election was held on October 10th, after which Charles Brumskine a representative for the opposition party Liberty Party who came in third challenged the results stating that it was marred by fraud and irregularities.