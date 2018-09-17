Eliud Kipchoge, Sets New World Record at the Berlin Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge is the new Berlin Marathon winner which is in its 45th edition.

Eliud managed a time of 2hours 1minute and 39seconds beating Dennis Kimettos record that was set in 2014 of 2hour 2minutes and 57seconds.

Amos Kipruto and Wilson Kipsang came in second and third respectively, helping to secure the top three positions for Kenya.

On the female side Gladys Cherono managed to achieve her personal best time of 2hours 18minutes and 10seconds.

This was her third Marathon title. This was the first marathon in the world in which three women finished in under 2hours and 20minutes time with Ruti Aga and Tirunesh Dibaba clocking 2hours 18minutes 34seconds and 2hours 18minutes 55seconds respectively.

President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulated the athletes for their brilliant performance at the Berlin Marathon and doing Kenya proud.