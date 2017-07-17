Curtains Fall for the IAAF WU18 Championships

As the curtains fell for the 10th edition of the IAAF World U18 Championships, Kenya completed at the 4th position with 15 medals.

Kenya managed to get four gold, seven silver and four bronze medals. South Africa finished 1st with 5 gold medals and a total of 11 medals while China came in second and Cuba coming in third. United States and the United Kingdom failed to take part and this could have worked in favor for South Africa.

Kenya’s gold medalists were George Manangoi in the 1,500M, Caren Chebet 2,000M, Jackline Wambui 800M and Leonard Bett at the 2,000M steeplechase.

The silver medalists were Edward Zakayo 3000M, Cleophas Kandie Meyan 2000M Steeplechase, Moitalel Mpoke in the 400M hurdles, Mary Moraa 400M, Lydia Jeruto 800M, Emmaculate Chepkirui 3,000M and Mercy Chepkurui 2000M Steeplechase.

The bronze medalists included Japhet Toroitich 800M, Stanley Mburu Waithaka 3,000 M, Dominic Ndigiti 10,000M Walk Race and Edina Jebitok 1,500M .

Kenya’s head coach Kariuki Gikonyo expressed his satisfaction with the Kenyan team and the fans that came for the championships further adding that with increased support the team would perform well in future events.

The championships took place at the Kasarani Stadium, which has a capacity of up to 60,000.This was the most attended event after a waiver on the entry fee by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. 131 countries participated in the 5 day event.

Attention now shifts to the World Athletics Championships scheduled for next month.