Curtains Fall for Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore

Safaricon Ceo Bob Collymore has passed on Monday morning aged 61. This has been confirmed by a statement released by the service provider.

In October 2017, Collymore had been on sick leave so as to get specialized treatment in the United Kingdom for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and returned in July 2018 to resume duties.

His demise comes at a time when his tenure at the company had been extended to 2020.

Collymore has helped to build Safaricom to become one of the most profitable East African company, with M-pesa playing a big role in its growth. During his tenure Safaricom’s share price had grown by 400%

Cabinet Secretary Health, Sicily Kariuki had appointed him as a board member of the National Cancer Institute.