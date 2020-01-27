Curtains Fall for NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna.

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning the 26th.

The 41-year-old sports star and his second eldest girl are believed to have been traveling in a private helicopter to basketball practice when the chopper went down 40 miles north-west of Los Angeles.On board were atleast four other people. Los Angeles county sheriff said five people have been confirmed dead as a result of the crash, which is now under investigation.

Kobe and Gianna were on their way to his Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when their helicopter crashed according to reports.

Bryant won five NBA championships for the Lakers and amassed a number of accolades. He was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2007-08, a 15-time All-NBA selection, 18-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive team member. He twice was named the MVP of the NBA Finals and was the All-Star Game MVP four times.

Bryant played in 1,346 career games and retired as the third-leading scorer in NBA history with 33,643 points. The 41 year-old was a two-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball, having won the tournament with United States at the Beijing games in 2008, and again at London in 2012.

The father and daughter are survived by Vanessa Bryant his wife, and their three daughters – Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. The tragedy occurred two months after Kobe and Vanessa celebrated the 20th anniversary of them meeting in November 2019.