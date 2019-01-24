Curtains Fall for Legendary Musician Oliver Mtukudzi

Celebrated Afro-Jazz legendary Zimbawean musician Oliver Mtukudzi passed on the 23rd January 2019, the exact same day as Hugh Masekela a year ago. Famed for his hit Todii released in 1999, he had managed to record 66 albums and had planned to release his 67th later on in the year, however this was not to be.

He started his music career in his early twenties which was in Shona and English and majorly talked about issues affecting the community and his country. Through his music and its impact he got to be Goodwill Ambassador United Nations Children’s Fund. He also managed to win various awards in and out of Africa.

Through his career spanning decades he managed to collaborate with numerous artists including Kenya’s Eric Wainaina “Twende twende”. At a time when his country was at a turbulent state politically he used his music to unify the country and give hope.

His record label Gallo Music confirmed his demise at the Avenue Hospital in Harare. He had been battling diabetes for the past one month.

Various notable persons have continued to send condolence messages among them Kenyan Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and celebrated Kenyan musician Suzzanna Owiyo, who further added that Oliver did check up on her in the recent Kenyan attack at the Dust D2.