Curtains fall for Swahili Literature Giant, Ken Walibora

Kenyan linguist, author and journalist Ken Walibora is dead.He was one of Kenya’s most prolific authors, with about 40 book titles under his belt.

Some of his most famous books include Siku Njema, which was used as a set book in Kenyan secondary schools, others include Ndoto ya Amerika and Kidagaa Kimemwozea.

Prof Walibora, 56, lost his life after being knocked down by a matatu on Landhies Road in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Friday.

He had been missing since Friday, with his family searching for him for days.

He also worked as a Kiswahili news anchor on NTV, QTV and at the KBC as a Swahili translator.

He held a PhD in Comparative Cultural Studies from Ohio State University in the US.

Many have described him as a calm and humble person.