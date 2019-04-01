Crackdown on Non-Woven Bags

It is two years after the plastic ban in 2017, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) is at it again and is set to launch a crackdown on thin and non-reusable bags.

2017 saw the introduction of alternative eco-friendly bags which now Nema has stated they are not up to standard as required by the law. The move was in a bid to help and promote environment conservation.

The move was not instantly welcomed by Kenyans some claiming there was not enough time to deplete their current stock at the time and would result to great losses. However in some parts of the country the use of plastic bags is still on especially among vegetable vendors.

Director General Prof Geoffrey Wahungu at Nema has indicated that they are planning to raid Mombasa, Nairobi or Nakuru starting today 1st April, on importers, producers and consumers of non-woven bags. Non-woven bags are polypropylene made from recyclable material thus making them a cost effective option to plastic bags.

Prof Wahungu has further indicated that the blame lies squarely on manufacturers who are producing poor quality and non-woven bags which cannot be reused.

To be able to manage waste effectively it can separated into various forms, bio-degradable or organic waste, recyclable waste, sanitary materials and hazardous/ toxic materials.