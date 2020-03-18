Covid Cases Hit 7, in Kenya

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has today afternoon confirmed that the number of corona virus cases in the country had increased from 4 to 7.

This is after tests that were carried out by the National Influencer Center and Kemri laboratories.

He also added that all the confirmed cases were from people who had traveled into the country from outside the Kenyan borders.

Commercial Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge during his address sated that their is need to anticipate the financial crisis so as to adverse effects that could be experienced in due time.Kenyans have been advised to use mobile transactions as charges have been reduced as well expanding the daily and monthly limits.Monies coming from banks will be quarantined for a period of period of one week before being released to the public. These measures will be implemented with all the commercial banks in addition to offering relief to borrowers based on the various circumstances arising from the pandemic.

On his part President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to remain united united during this particular period further urging business operators not take advantage of this situation and overprice commodities.