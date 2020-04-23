Covid-19 Cases on the Rise in Africa

Kenya has today confirmed 17 more cases, bring the total number of positive cases to 320.

Mandera County was on 22nd April placed on lockdown by Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i citing escalation of community based infections and classification of the county as an infected area.

So far four more counties are under lockdown- Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and now Mandera. The measure includes: cessation of movement by air and road in and out of the country for an initial 21 days starting 7pm (local time) April 22, 2020.

The ministry of Health has further reported that the number of recoveries in Kenya had risen to 89 as six more patients had been discharged after testing negative for the disease.

The total number of cases as of today, 23rd April currently stand at 2,658,764,the number of deaths stands at 185,439 and that of recoveries 729,982.