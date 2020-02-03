Coronavirus- Public Health Emergency Worldwide

The coronavirus was confirmed in the Chinese city on January 7, 2020. Cases have since been confirmed in several other Asian countries, Europe and the United States.

The World Health Organization, WHO, has since declared it a public health emergency of international dimensions.

Corona Virus has been attributed to symptoms such as running nose, cough, sore throat,aching muscles, fatigue and fever.

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that range from the common cold to MERS coronavirus- Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus and SARS, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus.

More than 360 people have died of the disease in China, the country’s health authorities indicated as of Monday 3rd February. The total number of cases in mainland China stood at 17,205 as of Sunday 2nd February.

So far, more than 175 cases have been reported outside of China,the majority of them those who have a direct link to the country and across more than 25 countries worldwide. Many countries have begun closing their borders to visitors from China, with major airlines canceling flights to and from the country.

Most African governments have publicly put in place strict screening at points of entry especially at the airports. Ivory Coast, Kenya, Ethiopia and Botswana have recorded suspected cases. African airlines have cancelled scheduled flights to China except for Ethiopian Airlines.