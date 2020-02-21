Coronavirus, now COVID-19

he World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that “COVID-19” will now be the official name of the deadly virus from China. “CO” stands for “corona”, “VI” for “virus” and “D” for “disease”, while “19” was for the year, as the outbreak was first identified on December 31.

The WHO chief said the name had been chosen to avoid references to a specific geographical location, animal species or group of people in line with international recommendations for naming aimed at preventing stigmatisation.

The announcement came as the death toll in mainland China has now reached more than 1,000.

Here in Kenya the Ministry of Health on Friday 21st February has received medical supplies worth Sh1 million from Kenya-China Economic Association (KCETA) to support preventive measures for the deadly coronavirus disease.

The health ministry has however reiterated adequate measures are in place to ensure screening of all passengers on arrival at ports of entries.

Chinese ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng on February 13 instructed all Chinese companies in Kenya to ensure all their staff arriving from China exercise self-isolation for two weeks, before they are allowed to mingle with others as a safety measure.

Students from Wuhan City, the epicentre of the coronavirus, have done a short video pleading with the government to evacuate them the country, as a result the ministry has assured Kenyans that they have heightened surveillance at all points of entry to ensure the virus is not imported into the country.

At the same time the Ministry of Health announced psychological support to the relatives of 100 students and artisans in Wuhan, China who are unable to come home due to health risks.

Kenya has put in place measures to prevent the virus from getting its way into the country, with Kenya Airways suspending flights to Guangzhou in January.