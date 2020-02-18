Coronavirus in Africa, in Egypt

Egypt confirmed its first case of a deadly coronavirus that emerged in central China late 2019, and has since spread to more than two dozen countries around the world.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said in a statement on Friday that the affected person was a foreigner who did not show any serious symptoms.

The development made Egypt the first country in the African continent to report a confirmed case.

The virus has so far killed almost 1,400 people and infected nearly 65,000 others globally.

This is even as Kem Senou Pavel Daryl, a 21-year-old Cameroonian student living in the Chinese city of Jingzhou, contracted the coronavirus he had stated that he had no intention of leaving China,as he did not intend to take the virus to his motherland Africa. Kem stayed under a 14 day quarantine as he displayed symptoms affiliated with the virus- fever, a dry cough and flu-like symptoms.

He became the first African person known to be infected with the deadly coronavirus and the first to recover from it.