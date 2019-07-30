Cancer Slowly Becoming a National Disaster

A report tabled at the National Assembly indicated that at least 90 people die daily due to cancer. The research was copulated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

In less than a week two legislators, Bomet Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso and Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth lost their lives due to cancer. The two have joined the list of prominent personalities who have succumbed to cancer. Others include former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Wangare Mathaai, Mp for Kiambaa Njenga Karume, former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, Grace Kipchoim former Baringo South MP, Nicholas Biwott Former Cabinet minister and the list goes on and on with many more suffering silently.

Cancer has been estimated to be the third cause of death in Kenya after infectious and cardiovascular diseases. It is estimated that there are over forty thousand new cases in Kenya on a daily basis and over thirty thousand deaths due to cancer annually, this is according to the World Health Organization.

Currently the country has 35 Oncologists in both private and public hospitals in the country. Esophagus cancer has been listed as the top killer resulting to at least 4,351 deaths annually. About 2,553 people die of breast cancer annually from 5,985 cases recorded in the country, while cervical cancer causes 3,286 deaths from 5,250 cases recorded. Prostate cancer is listed as the fourth, causing at least 1,663 deaths every year out of 2,864 cases recorded. Colo-rectal is also listed to cause 1,466 deaths from 2,316 new cases.

The report further estimates that there are 3,200 new cancer cases among children every year.

Leukemia (17%), Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (15 %), Wilm’s tumour (6%), brain and nervous system (5%) and Nasopharynx (4.5%) are among top common cancers among children.

NCI also indicated 11 counties; Nairobi, Kisumu, Meru, Mombasa, Kakamega, Kiambu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Bomet, Embu and Eldoret as having been affected by the leading three cancers – esophagus, breast and cervical cancers. Kisumu, Kakamega, Meru and Nyeri have the highest cases of esophagus cancer.

Following this shocking statics Kenyans now want the government to declare cancer as a national disaster.