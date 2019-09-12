Ban on Child Adoption by Foreigners

Operations at the Child Welfare Society have been overhauled. This follows a cabinet meeting on Thursday 12th September chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta who banned the adoption of children by foreigners. Also in attendance was Deputy President William Ruto.

This comes after an investigative piece was aired on television showing the devastating state of affairs at children’s home under the Child Welfare Society and the mistreatment they undergo. In addition there is an ongoing case on baby Kiano who was adopted by foreign nationals.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is expected to come up with a new policy that will regulate child adoption processes.

The Child Welfare Society of Kenya is a State Corporation for the care, protection, welfare and adoption of children, carrying out programs in all the 47 counties.