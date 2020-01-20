Babu Owino to Remain Behind Bars for 7 Days

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino will spend seven more days at the Industrial Area remand prison after the court denied him bail on Monday 20th January at the Milimani Law Courts.

The court on Monday ordered that a probation bail report be filed by the probation department within seven days before Owino’s application for bail is determined from the probation department. Defense lawyer Danstan Omari wanted the court to remand Babu at Gigiri Police station, a request declined by the court.

Babu Owino was charged with attempted murder to which he pleaded not guilty to shooting Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve at B-Club located along Galana Road in Nairobi last week.

According to Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, the views of the victim, Felix Orinda Odhiambo, alias Dj Evolve on whether the lawmaker should be granted bail or not have not been mentioned. This is according to the Victim’s Act which dictates that the cictim’s views should be taken into account.

Owino’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta challenged the prosecution’s plea on detaining the lawmaker on the grounds that he could tamper with witnesses, further describing him as a family man and a member of parliament who needed to get back to his duties.

Felix Orinda is scheduled to undergo a second operation to remove a blood clot on his neck, this is after doctors managed to remove the lodged bullet from his neck.

Detectives have conducted DNA testing to firm up the case against him.