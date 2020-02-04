Atleast 14 Pupils Death at Kakamega Primary School after Stampede

14 pupils died and at least 39 were seriously wounded in a stampede at Kakamega Primary School on Monday 3rd February.

Education CS George Magoha, who inspected the scene on Tuesday morning, said the school will remain closed for the next one week as investigations go on.

The incident has since left parents and teachers in grief.

Parents alleged that the stampede was caused by pupils being caned by teachers.It is important to note that corporal punishment was abolished a couple of years ago.

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga sent his condolences also called for swift investigations into the incident.

Western Region Police Commander Peris Kimani on Monday said 20 pupils were treated at the county’s general and referral hospital and discharged.

In September 2019, the Education ministry revoked the licences of two primary schools in Nairobi over safety concerns- Precious Talents Top School and Pama Academy both in Dagoretti Sub-County, Nairobi after the former collapsed resulting the death of 8 pupils.