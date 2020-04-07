Archbishop Raphael Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki, Laid to Rest

Archbishop Raphael Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki, 89, died in Nairobi on March 31 after a long illness.

Ndingi was interred in a crypt at the Cathedral Basilica of the Holy Family on Tuesday, after a low-key funeral service at the Holy Family Basilica. Nairobi Catholic Archbishop John Cardinal Njue led the service.

Uhuru Kenyatta’s condolence message was conveyed by Mr Kennedy Kihara, the Principal Administrative Secretary at the Executive Office of the President.He described the Archbishop Mwana a’Nzeki as a great leader whose absence will be felt across the world further asking Kenyans to emulate the archbishop’s good character and practice what he preached.

Reading the eulogy, Rev. Fr. (Prof) Lawrence Njoroge, the chaplain and a lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), described the archbishop as a person who always sought to defend the needy and the oppressed.

Putting into consideration the social distancing measures in place only a hundred people were present.Some of the notable personalities included Chief Justice David Maraga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.