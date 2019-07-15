AFCON Finals: Senegal vs Algeria

AFCON finals will be between Senegal and Algeria set for July 19th.

This is after Senegal beat Tunisia one goal to nil and Algeria managing to score two goals to one against Nigeria.

Algeria won the African Cup of Nations once in 1990, when they hosted the tournament. Senegal on the other hand has not been lucky enough to win the tournament. However both teams have shown their greatness in the AFCON having one more match to determine 2019 AFCON winner. The two have also managed to head to the World Cup, where in 2014 Algeria became the first African team to score four goals in a match at the World Cup against South Korea. While Senegal managing to reach to the quarter finals in 2002.

Both Senegal and Algeria were in the same group C along with Kenya and Tanzania. Senegal will head into the finals without the services of Kalidou Koulibaly who got served with two yellow during their play with Tunisia.