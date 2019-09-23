7 Pupils Die after Classroom Collapses in Dagoretti South

At least 7 pupils have died after a classroom collapsed Monday morning at the Precious Talent School in Ngando ward, Dagoretti South constituency.

57 pupils have been taken to Kenyatta National Hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

Following the incident it has emerged that the ward does not have a public primary school.

Reports indicate the two-storey building’s walls came crumbling down at around 6.50am as the pupils were preparing to start their morning classes.

A sewer line that was reportedly being constructed nearby has been seen as the reason why the building weakened and collapsed.

Education Cabinet Secreatary Professor George Magoha,indicated that the school will remain closed for the next four days to pave way for investigations into the incident.

The school could be in more trouble if the investigations indicate that they had flouted school operating hours as the children were in class before 7am.

The area member of parliament John Kiarie, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaries among other leaders have visited the area.

The school had 850 pupils.