52 Covid-19 Cases Recorded in Kenya Today

Kenya has today recorded 52 new Covid-19 cases bringing the national tally to 1,161.Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 2,567 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Kenya confirmed its first case of the virus on March 13 and has so far carried out a total of 55, 074 samples from different parts of the county.

The Health minister, in his daily briefing, said Nairobi accounted for 23 of the new cases, 17 in Mombasa, Busia (7), Kwale (5), Kajiado (4) Nakuru (2) huku Kiambu, Taita Taveta, kilifi and Trans Nzoia recording one case each.

Eight of the cases in Nairobi were recorded in Kibera which has become a virus hotspot in the capital, other cases in the capital are from Langata (3), Kamkunji (2), Dagoretti North (2), Embakasi East (2), Embakasi West (1), Kasarani (1) and in Roysambu (1).