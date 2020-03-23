43 out of the 54 African Countries Report Cases of COVID-19

43 out of the 54 African countries have reported covid 19 cases. Kenya as of Sunday had confirmed 15 with Uganda confirming its first case on the same day. Kenya has laid out measures to safe guard its people including cancellation of all international flights as from Wednesday until further notice. Egypt has followed suit stating that it will suspend its flights starting 31st march. The Libyan government on its end has imposed a 6pm to 6am curfew in a bid to control the virus, the country is yet to record any cases.

This comes as Chinese billionaire jack ma has made a donation of 1.1 million testing kits, 6 million masks & 60,000 protective suits to be distributed throughout Africa. The consignment landed in Ethiopia on Sunday from where it will be distributed to all the African countries starting Monday.