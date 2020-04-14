40 People have so far Recovered from Covid-19 in Kenya

Eleven more people have tested positive for Covid-19, raising Kenya’s cases to 208.

The new cases are six males and five female aged between one year and 40 years.9 people have so far died in Kenya while 40 others have recovered bring the number of active cases to 159.

The government has laid out an elaborate plan for mass testing as the war on Covid-19 intensifies.Mr Omu Anzala, a member of the national Covid-19 task force and a professor in virology from the University of Nairobi, said testing is currently done on viral genetic material taken from the nose and throat swabs using a workhorse tool of molecular biology known as reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). These tests will be done in triplicate.

The Kenyan government has stated that it will be utilizing the Cobas HIV viral load machines which is now available in seven institutions. The newer version of the machine, Cobas 8800, is able to process about 5,000 samples in 24 hours. This effort was also be boosted by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) where it received 7,000 kits that would make the Cobas able to test for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.