28 Judges of The High Court Sworn in

28 judges of the High Court were sworn in to boast the fight against corruption in Kenya. President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking on Monday 19th December 2016 expressed optimism that indeed this would help in reducing corruption in the country. The president hopes that the pending land cases in courts will be concluded faster as they have an impediment to the government agenda of attracting more investors.

The President assured Chief Justice David Maraga of his support for the Judiciary as it discharges its mandate of giving Kenyans justice. 19 of the judges will serve in the Environment and Land Division. He further added that Kenyans are looking forward to a new year with cases being adjudicated rapidly.

The ceremony was conducted by Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi. Those present included Chief Justice David Maraga as well as the Chief of Staff who also heads the Public Service Joseph Kinyua.