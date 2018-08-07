20 Years On

Today marks 20 years since August 7th 1998 when two bombs were blasted in East Africa, one in Kenya and another in Tanzania.

The blast resulted to the US Embassy and the Ufundi Cooperative house being turned into rabbles.

More than 200 people lost their lives while thousands were injured.

The attack was orchestrated by one Osama Bin Laden, the leader of Al Qaeda, who was later killed in 2011.

The grounds of the blast have now been turned to a memorial part-August 7th Memorial Park in honour of the departed souls. The US government has also paid tribute to Kenyans who lost their lives during the attack also honoring acts of heroism and compassion to those who assisted the injured, comforted the victims or retrieved bodies of those that died.