16 County Government Officials Suspended

Sixteen Nairobi County Government officials have been suspended following Monday’s incident of collapsing of a classroom at the Precious Talent School, resulting to the death of 8 pupils.

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, stated that he would take action to tame rogue officials at the Urban Planning Department to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The suspended officials include;

1. Charles Kerich, the current County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance and Economic Planning, who is the immediate former CECM for Lands and Urban Planning

2. Mohammed Dagane – CECM Health (responsible for general public health and safety)

3. Justus Kathenge, suspended County Chief Officer for Urban Planning (to continue in suspension)

4. Jusper Ndeke, Director Planning Compliance and Enforcement

5. Dominic Mutegi, Development Management Director

6. Ochanda Ondari Fredrick, Assistant Director Enforcement

7. Ruth Waruguru, Director Urban Planning

8. Thomas Dudi, Assistant Director Planning

9. Simon Onyango, Development Officer (regularization of buildings/approval of architectural plans)

10. Alex Mucheru, Development Control (overseeing approvals of buildings and schools on behalf of public health and safety)

11. Mackline Saitera, Development Control (approval of building plans and school inspection)

12. Edna Guantai, In-charge of approval of public buildings and schools on behalf of public health

13. Joyce Kyengo, Dagoretti South Sub-County Administrator

14. Lucy Wairimu Munyika, Dagoretti South Sub-County Commander.

15. Sylivia Mwikali Nthinga, Dagoretti South Sub-County Planning Officer

16. Okal Kennedy, Ngando Ward Administrator

in Kibera, St Catherine was closed indefinitely after Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha toured the school indicating that the structures used for building were sub standard and putting the children at risk.

207 pupils of St. Catherine School will now relocate to Ayany Primary School. Prof Magoha intimated that the ministry will be going for a countywide crack down on schools with poor structures.

In ensuring that the services at the City Hall go uninterrupted the County boss appointed Pauline Kahiga as the Acting CECM Finance and Economic Planning and Veska Kangogo as the Acting CECM Health.

Sonko further added that his government will not condone any form of corruption or incompetency that will affect negatively service delivery to Nairobi residents.

Dagoretti South Member of Parliament John Kiarie, has assured parents that the government will take care of burial expenses and offer compensation on destroyed learning materials. A requiem service will be held on Friday 27th September for the departed souls of the Precious Talent School incident at the Posta grounds in Ngando ward.