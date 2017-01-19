BREAKING NEWS: Barrow inauguration in Senegal as Jammeh stays put

THE man who won The Gambia’s disputed election says he will be sworn in as president at the country’s embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

The message, posted on Adama Barrow’s social media accounts, invited the general public to attend the ceremony.

Last-ditch efforts by regional leaders to convince Yahya Jammeh to step down as president failed overnight.

He lost elections last month, but wants the results annulled citing errors in the electoral process.

West African military forces are ready to enforce a transfer of power in The Gambia, a popular beach destination among European holidaymakers.Senegalese troops remain stationed at the Gambian border, despite the deadline for Mr Jammeh to stand down passing at midnight.

The threat of military action is supported by Nigeria and other states in the region.

Mr Barrow has been in Senegal since Sunday following an invitation to attend a summit of African leaders who back his victory.

The president-elect tweeted and posted on Facebook that his inauguration would take place at 16:00 GMT at the embassy in the capital, Dakar.

At least 26,000 Gambians, fearful that violence could erupt, have sought refuge in Senegal.

Meanwhile, thousands of UK and Dutch tourists continue to be evacuated from the tiny West African state.